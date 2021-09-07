Caitlin Jenner Slammed For Claiming To Be Pro-Choice While Also Supporting New Texas Abortion Law

PA

Caitlin Jenner has said she’s ‘OK’ with Texas’s new controversial abortion ban, as she supports states making their own laws.

The ban, which prohibits women from having an abortion after six weeks gestation, came into effect on September 1, and has since been met with worldwide criticism.

Not only does the new law ban abortions after six weeks, it also fails to take into account women who may want an abortion after this time due to the pregnancy being a result of rape or incest.

In light of the ban coming into force, people have argued that it goes against women’s rights, as they should be able to choose what they want to do with their own bodies.

PA Images

Jenner, who is currently running for California Governor, claims to be pro-choice, but recently revealed that she’s ‘OK’ with Texas’s decision to implement the legislation.

Jenner said:

I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws, so I support Texas in that decision. That’s their decision. I’m OK with that.

Jenner added, ‘Now, do I agree with decision or not? No, to be honest with you I actually probably do not agree with the decision, but I agree [Texas has] the right to make their own decision.’

She went on to tell CNN‘s Brianna Keilar that she doesn’t expect any changes to be made in regards to California’s current abortion laws.

As it stands, it’s legal for a Californian woman to seek out an abortion as long as the foetus is not yet viable, and/or the procedure is necessary to protect the life or health of the mother.

In addition to this, the procedure most be performed by qualified medical providers, according to Shouse California Law Group.

People have since taken to social media to criticise Jenner for her comments. One person wrote, ‘If you’re for TX and other states being able to make any laws they want, then you’re actually NOT “for a woman’s right to choose”.’

Someone else said, ‘Following this logic, Caitlyn Jenner would be fine if Texas reinstituted slavery.’

A third wrote, ‘If you want to allow the state to choose for her, then you don’t support a woman’s right to choose.’