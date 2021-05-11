unilad
Advert

Caitlyn Jenner Claims Her ‘Entrepreneur’ Past Qualifies Her To Be California Governor

by : Daniel Richardson on : 11 May 2021 15:36
Caityln Jenner PA ImagesPA Images

Caitlyn Jenner has responded to questions about what qualifications she has to be the governor of California. 

The Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is facing a recall vote. This has happened after voters became frustrated with the measures implemented to protect people during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there have been some interesting right-wing candidates who want to take on the role.

Advert

One of these candidates is former Olympic athlete and reality TV star, Caitlyn Jenner. Despite a successful career in sport and showbusiness, some have wondered if Jenner is qualified for the job. Jenner answered the question head-on in an interview with CNN.

(PA Images)PA Images

On Monday night, Jenner told CNN host Dana Bash why they were qualified for the role:

I have been in the entrepreneurial world. People think — you’ve been in show business, think of you as a reality star. Certainly, I’ve done that, but entertainment is a business, and you have to run that business.

Advert

Whether people want their state-run like a business remains to be seen. In fact, some would argue that governing people and managing a business require different skills.

At the moment, Jenner is continuing to run for the position despite some shocking moments. Most notably, she complained that homelessness was leading to her friends leaving California. She also noted that the issue was ruining her hanger. This lack of empathy could work in business but it has alarmed some about their suitability to politics.

Jenner will undoubtedly continue to campaign until the recall vote takes place, in a bid to secure the position.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live
Celebrity

Elon Musk Praised For Revealing He Has Asperger Syndrome On Saturday Night Live

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale
Life

Tourist Gets Stranded On 100-Metre-High Glass Bridge In China After Panels Blown Off In Gale

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat
News

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Celebrity, Caitlyn Jenner, Now, US News

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    Caitlyn Jenner didn't vote for Trump in 2020 and skipped the election to play golf

 