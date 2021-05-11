Caitlyn Jenner Claims Her ‘Entrepreneur’ Past Qualifies Her To Be California Governor

PA Images

Caitlyn Jenner has responded to questions about what qualifications she has to be the governor of California.

The Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is facing a recall vote. This has happened after voters became frustrated with the measures implemented to protect people during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there have been some interesting right-wing candidates who want to take on the role.

Advert 10

One of these candidates is former Olympic athlete and reality TV star, Caitlyn Jenner. Despite a successful career in sport and showbusiness, some have wondered if Jenner is qualified for the job. Jenner answered the question head-on in an interview with CNN.

PA Images

On Monday night, Jenner told CNN host Dana Bash why they were qualified for the role:

I have been in the entrepreneurial world. People think — you’ve been in show business, think of you as a reality star. Certainly, I’ve done that, but entertainment is a business, and you have to run that business.

Advert 10

Whether people want their state-run like a business remains to be seen. In fact, some would argue that governing people and managing a business require different skills.

At the moment, Jenner is continuing to run for the position despite some shocking moments. Most notably, she complained that homelessness was leading to her friends leaving California. She also noted that the issue was ruining her hanger. This lack of empathy could work in business but it has alarmed some about their suitability to politics.

Jenner will undoubtedly continue to campaign until the recall vote takes place, in a bid to secure the position.