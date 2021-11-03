Caitlyn Jenner Claims OJ Simpson Told Ex-Wife That He Would ‘Kill Her And Get Away With It’

Alamy

Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that OJ Simpson told his ex-wife he would kill her and ‘get away with it’ before she was murdered in 1994.

Jenner, who made the bombshell revelation while in the Big Brother VIP house in Australia, was married to Nicole Brown Simpson’s best friend Kris Jenner at the time of her death, and revealed that Brown had spoken to Jenner about her ex-husband’s threats.

Alamy

‘Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m OJ Simpson,’ Jenner claimed, adding, ‘Nicole, you know, relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.’

Brown was found dead along with her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Simpson was arrested on suspicion of double homicide following a now infamous police chase, before ultimately being cleared of the criminal charges in the ‘trial of the century’. He was later held responsible for the murders in a civil case.

With Kris Jenner’s ex-husband Robert Kardashian having defending Simpson at his trial, the Jenner-Kardashian family were closer to the sensational case than most, with Jenner telling her Big Brother housemates that Brown’s murder and the aftermath was ‘an extraordinarily difficult time’ for them.

‘We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room,’ Jenner recalled of the moment Simpson was cleared, adding that ‘even after the not guilty verdict… Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning’.’

OJ was eventually jailed for 33 years for a separate armed robbery conviction, but was released in 2017 after serving the minimum sentence of nine years. He continues to deny any involvement in the murders.