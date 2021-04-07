Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Looking To Run For California Governor

PA

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly exploring a run for Governor of California.

The 71-year-old, a longtime high-profile Republican, would challenge Democrat incumbent Gavin Newsom in a recall election, with the leader of the efforts recently claiming to have the 1.5 million signatures needed to qualify for a state-wide vote.

While those signatures are still being verified, it’s almost guaranteed that Newsom will have to fight to hold his place as governor – however, Jenner may stand up as a competitor.

‘Three sources with direct knowledge of Jenner’s deliberations’ told Axios she’s considering running for governor in the state. She’s said to be working with Caroline Wren in her considerations, a GOP fundraiser who previously worked for the Trump Victory fundraising committee and organised his rally that preceded the US Capitol riots.

Neither Jenner nor Wren have commented on the claims. In an interview with The New York Times in 2018, Jenner revoked her support for Trump.

She said, ‘The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president. He has made trans people into political pawns as he whips up animus against us in an attempt to energise the most right-wing segment of his party.’

In another interview with PEOPLE last year, Jenner said she’d changed her thinking ‘in a lot of ways,’ identifying as ‘economically conservative, socially progressive’.

She added, ‘They said I’m too controversial. And that hurt. I think I had been wearing rose-colored glasses. I thought I could change the world. Now I know I can only try and change one person at a time.’

