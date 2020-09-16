Caitlyn Jenner Responds To Joe Rogan Deadnaming Her On Podcast

I have been gender dysphoric my entire life… Once I got to the point in life where my kids were raised, and they’re all doing well, maybe I could live the remainder of my life authentically.

And it has been the most wonderful experience I’ve ever had. I wake up in the morning every day and I’m so happy because I can just be myself all day.

Being gender dysphoric, transitioning, all of that is not a joke. It’s very serious stuff, concerning family, friends, society, all of these types of things… and I just feel like Joe Rogan has a lot to learn.