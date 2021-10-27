Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out To Defend Dave Chappelle’s Transgender Comments

Alamy

Caitlyn Jenner has defended Dave Chappelle over controversial comments he made about transgender people during a Netflix special.

Chappelle came under fire following the release of his show The Closer, in which he declared himself ‘team TERF’ (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and expressed support for JK Rowling over her past transphobic comments.

Advert 10

The comedian also made explicit comments about trans women’s genitalia, comparing anatomy to plant-based alternatives to meat products.

Alamy

Chappelle discussed the backlash to his comments in a recent comedy show, clips of which he shared on Instagram, where he said he was willing to meet with the transgender community but that he would not be ‘bending to anyone’s demands’.

He commented:

Advert 10

It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true; if they had invited me, I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we are speaking about. I said what I said and boy I heard what you said, my God, how could I not.

Chappelle suggested the backlash was not the fault of the LGBTQ+ community, but rather of ‘corporate interest and what [he] can say and what [he] cannot say’.

Jenner showed her support for the comedian as she shared a clip of his performance and expressed her belief he is ‘100% right’.

Advert 10

She continued, ‘This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.’

Chappelle has alleged the controversy surrounding his comments on transgender people has impacted his opportunities to promote and distribute his new documentary, Untitled, saying ‘not a film company, not a movie studio, not a film festival, nobody’ is willing to take it on.

Jenner’s support of Chappelle has been met with backlash online, with one person slamming Jenner’s opinion as ‘utterly privileged’ and branding the comedian’s comments as ‘blatantly transphobic’.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has denied Chappelle’s comments amounted to hate speech.

Advert 10