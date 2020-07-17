Caitlyn Jenner Tells Kanye West She Wants To Be His Vice President

caitlyn jenner tells kanye she's running for vice president 1 PA Images

Kanye West’s presidential bid might be about to become more of a family affair than he originally intended, with the rapper having apparently already received a request to join him in the race by Caitlyn Jenner.

Advert

The 70-year-old reality TV star has said she wants to be considered as his vice president when the time comes – although to be honest with you that ‘when’ has turned into an ‘if’ in recent days, with rumours swirling that Ye has dropped out of the race.

Caitlyn, who was previously married to the rapper’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner, made the confession when asked if she would vote for West in the upcoming November 2020 Presidential election.

Caitlyn Jenner at the National Television Awards PA Images

West announced his decision to challenge Donald Trump earlier this month, although it wasn’t immediately clear how serious he was about taking over the Oval Office.

Advert

In the days that followed though, West revealed a number of details about his campaign – including his stance on a number of controversial issues – leading many to believe he was actually in the running.

And although a member of West’s campaign team claimed he was out of the race last week, it seems he’s back in again after news broke that he is now officially on the ballot as a presidential candidate in the state of Oklahoma.

Kanye West Says He's Running For President In 2024 PA Images

Which is good news for Caitlyn at least, who told TMZ of her desire to support West while out grabbing some Starbucks in Westlake Village, California, yesterday, July 16.

When asked whether she’d be voted for Ye in the upcoming election, with the reporter telling her he’s ‘really gotta know’ the answer, the reality TV star said she would go one step further.

‘Well I text him and said can I be your VP,’ she said, admitting she thinks they would make a great combination on the Birthday Party ticket.

And when pressed if she was being serious about the proposal, Caitlyn refused to give anything away, simply telling the publication: ‘We’ll see, we’ll see.’

Advert

Sadly for Caitlyn though, the decision might have already been made for her as Ye has already announced his intentions to name controversial ‘biblical life coach’ Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

Regardless of who’ll be standing alongside him though, he has eventually managed to make it on the presidential ballot in Oklahoma after spending enough money in campaign activity to qualify for the election in November.

Amid confusion over whether the rapper would continue in his bid for the White House, West filled out the Federal Election Commission forms required to run for president and paid the $35,000 filing fee.