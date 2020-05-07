Californian Law Prevents Elon Musk And Grimes From Naming Newborn Baby X Æ A-12

They tried to change the [rule] back in 2014 to allow certain characters, accents or umlauts — those sorts of things — and the bill got dropped because [of the cost] to upgrade their computer systems to allow these accents.

Anything that has to be filed with the state, they have a handbook that includes this particular sentence that says the birth certificate must be filled out ‘using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language’.

I don’t think you can say it’s illegal — it just won’t be accepted.