Calls Grow For Jake Gyllenhaal To Give Taylor Swift Her Scarf Back

Alamy

Calls continue to grow for Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf after apparent details of the couple’s relationship resurfaced with the release of the singer’s album Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift only dated the American actor for three months in 2010, but more than a decade later the drama between the pair has been thrust back into the spotlight, thanks to Swift’s re-recording of the albums she lost the rights to when Scooter Braun bought her first label.

Advert 10

Her latest re-release, Red (Taylor’s Version), arrived this month along with a 10-minute song and music video of her track All Too Well, which includes the lyrics, ‘I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.’

As Gyllenhaal is very widely rumoured to be the subject of the original album, which was released in 2012, the actor is facing backlash for his seemingly tumultuous relationship with Swift and over the fact that he has, according to the song, still got her scarf.

Many social media users have demanded the actor return the scarf as they rally around the singer, with one person writing, ‘If I was jake gyllenhaal, I’d return that scarf back with a sincere apology.’

Advert 10

Another comment reads, ‘If there is one thing the internet can agree on is that Jake Gyllenhaal needs to return Taylor’s scarf.’

Even music legend Dionne Warwick made clear she is Team Taylor as she weighed in on the situation, offering to make sure Gyllenhaal wouldn’t be out of pocket by returning Swift’s scarf as she wrote, ‘If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it. It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.’

Advert 10

Though Swifties across the globe appear to be convinced Gyllenhaal is still in possession of the scarf, his sister Maggie has previously admitted she has no idea whether the scarf was left at her house in the first place.

Speaking to US talk show host Andy Cohen in 2017, Maggie said she didn’t understand why ‘everybody’ asks her about the accessory, adding, ‘I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know’.

See footage from her interview below:

Advert 10

Whether Swift will ever see her scarf again remains to be seen, but if Gyllenhaal does happen to have it tucked away somewhere, I think it’s best he gives it back ASAP.