Calls Grow To Fire LBC Presenter Who Body Shamed Tilly Ramsay

Alamy/@tillyramsay/Instagram

LBC presenter Steve Allen is facing intense backlash after he body shamed Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly live on air.

Allen’s comments came amid Tilly’s ongoing stint on Strictly Come Dancing, where she has been showing off her dancing skills every week alongside her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

She found herself the subject of conversation on Allen’s radio show on Wednesday, October 20, days after her most recent performance on Saturday, when Allen said: ‘Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, is she?’

The radio host then began to make critical comments about her performance on Strictly, saying: ‘Well she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already.’

Referencing her celebrity chef father, Allen continued: ‘She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.’

Tilly took to Instagram to call out Allen after he made the comments, sharing a post in which she explained she tries ‘not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far’.

The 19-year-old said Allen should ‘feel free to voice [his] opinions’, but stressed that she draws the line at ‘commenting on [her] appearance’.

She continued:

It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative. This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself. But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19…

Numerous celebrities and social media users have rallied around Tilly in the wake of the events, with many calling for LBC bosses to fire Allen for his comments. The radio host has also been the subject of numerous Ofcom complaints that are currently being assessed.

In a statement to Metro, an Ofcom spokesperson said: ‘We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.’

Among those showing their support for Tilly are comedian Jason Manford, singer Jason Donovan and Love Island’s Dr Alex George.