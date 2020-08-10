Campaign Launched To Get James Hong, Hollywood’s Most Prolific Actor, A Star On The Walk Of Fame
A campaign has been launched to get James Hong on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, after he was dubbed the ‘most prolific actor in Hollywood’.
92-year-old Hong has nearly 700 credits under his belt, including 469 TV shows, 149 feature films, 32 short films, and 22 video games. He’s starred in blockbuster movies like Kung Fu Panda, Wayne’s World 2, Mulan and Blade Runner.
With all this in mind, many are campaigning for the actor to finally get his own star, including Always Be My Maybe actor Daniel Dae Kim, who has set up a GoFundMe page to get the ball rolling.
Every year, 30 actors are picked to get a star on the Walk of Fame, with the installation of a star costing $50,000. Starting the fundraiser just a few days ago, it has already generated an impressive $55,307 as of today, August 10.
In the description for the fundraiser, Kim wrote:
This man epitomizes the term “working actor,” and that’s not even taking into account all he’s done to help further representation for actors of color. Not only was he one of the few who worked steadily when there were even fewer roles than there are now, but he also served the Asian American community by co-creating the legendary East West Players theater company with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, just to name a few.
Let’s show this man the respect and love his career has merited by getting him a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame! We all know what an important part of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been over the years. Tourists from around the world flock to these star-studded blocks stretching across Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. If you’re reading this you probably agree that James deserves to be among them. [sic]
Many people replied to the petition agreeing with Kim. One person said Hong is an ‘Asian icon in the film industry’, while another said they were excited to honour the actor.
Kim is offering those who donate more than $5,000 a group Zoom call with Kim and fellow actors Ken Jeong, Ming Na, and Randall Park. However, if you were looking to donate yourself, as the target having been exceeded, donations have been suspended.
The deadline for submission for the Class of 2022 is May 29, 2021, so we’ll be waiting a while to find out if Hong is getting the star he deserves.
