Campaign Launched To Get James Hong, Hollywood’s Most Prolific Actor, A Star On The Walk Of Fame

This man epitomizes the term “working actor,” and that’s not even taking into account all he’s done to help further representation for actors of color. Not only was he one of the few who worked steadily when there were even fewer roles than there are now, but he also served the Asian American community by co-creating the legendary East West Players theater company with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, just to name a few.

Let’s show this man the respect and love his career has merited by getting him a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame! We all know what an important part of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been over the years. Tourists from around the world flock to these star-studded blocks stretching across Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. If you’re reading this you probably agree that James deserves to be among them. [sic]