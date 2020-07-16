Captain America Sends Message To Heroic Boy Who Saved His Little Sister From Dog Attack Jam Press/BrandonDavisBD/Twitter

Captain America has praised the heroic actions of a six-year-old boy who swooped in to save his little sister from a dog attack.

Advert

Bridger Walker, from Cheyenne in Wyoming, would have made Marvel characters everywhere proud as he took on the role of a real life superhero when he saw the dog approaching his younger sister on July 9.

The brave six-year-old pulled his sister from harm’s way and ended up getting bitten several times on the face and head by the animal, after which he was rushed to hospital to receive 90 stitches from a plastic surgeon.

In response to his actions, Captain America himself reached out to praise the youngster:

Advert

The split screen video shows Captain America, aka Chris Evans, addressing Bridger while the young boy, dressed in a Captain America costume, watched the message with awe.

Evans explained he read Bridger’s story and saw how he saved his little sister, adding: ‘I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple of days but let me be the next one to tell you: pal, you’re a hero.’

The actor continued:

What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother; your parents must be so proud of you.

Chris Evans Number Neighbour Twitter PA

In recognition of his bravery, Evans told Bridger he’s going to send him an authentic Captain America shield, saying: ‘pal, you deserve it.’

The six-year-old could be seen grinning as Evans told him to ‘keep being the man you are’, and after the message came to an end Bridger appeared speechless. His excitement was evident as the news of his Captain America shield sunk in, with his sister pointing out: ‘you can take it wherever you go!’

Images of Bridger and his sister have been doing the rounds on social media since the attack, and hundreds of people have joined Evans in commending the young boy for his decision to save her from the dog.

Advert

When he spoke to his aunt Nikki Walker after the attack, Bridger said: ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.’

After receiving his stitches, Bridger was able to return home from hospital and rest. His wounds are said to be doing much better now, and though they may take a while to heal, Evans pointed out they’re not likely to slow Bridger down.

Hopefully Bridger will enjoy playing with his Captain America shield when it arrives; a true hero deserves some worthy equipment, after all.