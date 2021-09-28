Car Crash Photo Released By Police Following Katie Price Accident
Pictures have surfaced of what’s believed to be the aftermath of Katie Price’s car crash.
The 43-year-old ex-glamour model was involved in a single vehicle collision earlier on today, September 28, near Partridge Green, and was later taken to hospital for assessment.
Price was said to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, according to reports, meaning the mother-of-five could face jail time as result of the crash.
Police issued a statement earlier on today that read:
Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).
A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.
Soon after the crash this morning, police officer Tom Van Der Wee of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit shared a photograph of a scene involving what’s thought to be Price’s car.
In the photo shared at 7.54am today, a blue car could be seen tipped on its side on a narrow, country lane.
PC Van Der Wee wrote alongside the photo, ‘Straight out of the office to a crash in #Shoreham and now on scene at a single vehicle crash in #WestGrinstead. Occupant of the vehicle is thankfully on the whole okay. Road is closed whilst we get the vehicle recovered.’
Not only was Price allegedly driving while under the influence, she was also driving with a suspended licence after being banned from driving in 2019.
The 43-year-old was supposed to get her licence back in April, but this was pushed back a further six months due to admin issues.
A source told The Sun that Price was in a ‘bad way’ when police arrived at the scene, but it’s unknown if she sustained any serious injuries.
