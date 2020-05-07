Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Split After Two Years Of Dating
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split after two years together.
According to reports, the two called time on their relationship at the beginning of April, with supermodel Cara opting to self-isolate with friends during the current health crisis.
The couple were first spotted together back in August 2018, when they were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport and they’ve regularly been seen being affectionate with one another since.
However, the supermodel and the actor are now said to have gone their separate ways, with a source telling People:
Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course.
It wasn’t until June 2019 that Cara officially confirmed her relationship, when she marked their one-year anniversary by sharing a video of them kissing on Instagram, in honour of the Stonewall riots’ 50th anniversary.
‘I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,’ she told peaking to E! News at the time. ‘It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?’
In October, Cara opened up about how amazing it felt to be in love, telling ELLE:
It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.
I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else.
This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud.
Ashley regularly echoed Cara’s thoughts, saying ‘privacy is the best way in any relationship’.
‘I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better,’ she told People. ‘I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye. I just kind of try to keep myself as private as possible.’
Cara previously dated indie musician St Vincent before their split in 2016, and Ashley was widely thought to be dating Justin Bieber’s business partner, Ryan Good, on and off between 2011 and 2016.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Ashley Benson, break up, Cara Delevingne, Relationships