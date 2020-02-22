Cara Delevingne Awkwardly Calls Out Justin Bieber For Blocking Her On Instagram

Cara Delevingne Calls Out Justin Bieber On Instagram Thumbnail PA Images/CBS

Cara Delevingne says Justin Bieber should have ‘eaten the bull penis’ after some shady comments on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Advert

Celebrity gossip is a wonderful thing. The world is eternally fascinated with what’s going on behind the scenes and paparazzi: who’s having sex, who’s not, who’s in love, who’s fallen out whom – we need to know.

The actress-cum-model’s latest social media posts are rife for analysis: she called out the singer on Instagram after becoming the topic of conversation on his latest TV stint.

You can check out the segment from The Late Late Show in the video below:

Advert

While appearing on the popular chat show, Corden invited Bieber to play a game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’. As per the rules: ‘We are going to ask each other questions… we have a choice: we can either answer these questions truthfully or we have to eat whatever either of us chooses.’

The culinary options were not particularly appetising: you had the likes of cow tongue, bull penis, cow blood and pork tongue jelly, bird saliva and cod sperm. Delicious.

The game soon kicked off, with Corden asking Bieber to rank three of Hailey Bieber’s (formerly Baldwin’s) famous friends ‘from your favorite to your least favorite’. It’s a lose-lose situation, but the pop star bravely decided to indulge the host, rather than biting the bullet (or the penis).

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber PA Images

Little bit of context: Bieber and Hailey have been married for a year-and-a-half now. As for the friends he had to rank: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Delevingne.

Bieber answered: ‘Alright… Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne. I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall; she’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara, so…’

However, Delevingne took against Bieber’s comments. So much so, she snapped back on Instagram, posting a clip from the segment, a photo of Bieber ‘checking her out’ as she walked by him at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and a snap of them together pulling funny faces – as well as tagging Hailey.

Advert

Her caption read: ‘Now vs. Then If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you [Hailey Bieber] – he should have just eaten the bull penis.’

The post has since been liked more than 1.7 million times, with other celebs – from Ashley Benson to Hayden Williams – commenting a number of laughing faces.

Only time will tell us if this drama is going to get tastier.