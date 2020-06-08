Cara Delevingne Speaks About Being Pansexual For First Time PA Images

Cara Delevingne has opened up about being pansexual for the first time in an interview for Pride Month.

Advert

The 27-year-old model and actor has spoken candidly in the past about her sexuality, previously describing humans as like ‘liquid’, who all ‘change’, but while she has discussed her sexual fluidity this appears to be the first time she’s identified herself as pansexual.

Delevingne recently split with her girlfriend of two years, Ashley Benson, and has since explained that she doesn’t fall in love with men, women or non-binary people because of how they identify, but because of who they are as a person.

The Carnival Row star appears on the cover of Variety in celebration of Pride Month, which takes place throughout June, and shared her thoughts on her sexuality for the cover story.

Advert

Cara admitted that for much of her life she wasn’t sure what to make of her own desires, and was unsure as to whether she could embrace them, but she ultimately found her path to acceptance by discarding labels.

She commented:

The thing is with me, I change a lot, I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.

Delevingne described herself as pansexual, meaning she’s attracted to all genders, and believes she will always remain as such.

Explaining what pansexuality means to her, she said:

However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.

In 2018, the 27-year-old told her fans she identified as sexually fluid, though she told Variety she ‘never thought [she] needed to come out’, explaining the revelation was ‘just kind of like, “This is who I am. Just so you know.”‘

Advert

Though telling her fans who she was didn’t appear to cause her too much anxiety, things were different when it came to her family.

Delevingne was born into an upper-class, ‘old-fashioned, repressed’ family in Hammersmith, London, where she ‘used the word ‘gay’ to describe things which were sh*t’.

She explained:

Everyone used to talk about ‘Oh, my God, imagine going down on a woman.’ I’d be like, ‘That’s disgusting.’ I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was. I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost.

Cara Delevingne had a mental breakdown aged 15, and said that by the time she was 17 her antidepressants weren’t working any more, and she ‘hated herself’.

She now believes that not being able to be honest about who she is was ‘fundamental to why [she] exploded in the way [she] did mentally.’

The model opened up to her parents after her first relationship with a woman ended when she was 18, and though she was ‘honestly terrified’ of what her dad would think of the revelation, he ended up being ‘so sweet’.

Discussing what Pride means to her, and what advice she wants to give to her fans, Cara said:

Advert

Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don’t have to apologise or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn’t belong in my own body. I felt so lost. Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn’t hiding anything anymore. And the person I hid it from the most was myself.

Since coming out and rising to fame, Delevingne has used her spotlight to encourage understanding of mental health issues, particularly among LGBTQ youth. She’s now launching a Puma clothing line in time for pride, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting LGBTQ+ foundations.