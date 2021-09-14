unilad
Cara Delevingne’s X-Rated Bulletproof Dior Vest Is One Of Met Gala’s Boldest Outfits

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Sep 2021 11:26
Cara Delevingne’s X-Rated Bulletproof Dior Vest Is One Of Met Gala’s Boldest OutfitsPA Images

Actor and model Cara Delevingne turned heads at last night’s Met Gala in one of the evening’s boldest ensembles.

Last night, September 13, marked the first Met Gala since 2019, in light of the pandemic grounding almost all events in 2020 to a halt.

As always, it was an extremely star-studded night, with the big names like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X and Timothée Chalamet in attendance.

The theme for the event was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, giving attendees the chance to celebrate and highlight different aspects of American life.

Many celebs came wearing white, red and/or blue to mark the country’s national colours, but Delevingne decided to highlight another aspect altogether: the patriarchy.

Cara Delevingne (PA)PA Images
The Suicide Squad actor came wearing white trousers, a white blazer and what appeared to be a white bulletproof vest with ‘Peg the Patriarchy’ written across it in red.

Discussing her statement outfit, which was designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, she said:

If someone doesn’t know what this means, you’re gonna have to look it up. It’s about women empowerment, gender equality — it’s a bit like, “Stick it to the man”.

Delevingne’s vest isn’t the first statement piece designed by Chiuri – back in 2017, the designer made a t-shirt with ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ written across it, inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Metro Online reports.

People have since taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 29-year-old’s statement piece. One person wrote, ‘Cara Delevingne telling us to peg the patriarchy and Kim Kardashian’s ‘nothing to see here, but look at me’ fit have saved this year’s #MetGala from boring us all.’

Another person said, ‘Oh gosh I am so into what Cara Delevingne is serving at #MetGala.’

A third person tweeted, ‘On one of the biggest stages in the world these women chose to put their platform to good use, advocating for social justice. Let’s spread the images of these women proudly and keep progressing towards an equal society,’ addressing Delevingne’s outfit, alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial ‘Tax the Rich’ dress.

