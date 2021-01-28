unilad
Advert

Cardi B Defends Offering $10,000 Reward For Alleged Robber After Backlash

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Jan 2021 13:55
iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B has defended her offer of a $10,000 reward offer after asking people to help her identify a man.

The Bodak Yellow rapper took to social media in a now-deleted post sharing a blurry photo of the individual in question, captioning it, ‘Anybody knows this man from New York? I’m looking for him…You tried it BUDDY!!! …I’m giving TEN THOUSAND For any info on this man!’

Advert
Cardi B/Instagram

Her army of fans then began the hunt, with someone jokingly asking if it was UFC President Dana White or podcast host Joe Rogan.

Replying to someone tweeting White’s Instagram account to her, she replied with three face-palm emojis and ‘I cant with ya’.

Fellow rapper T.I commented on the Instagram post, ‘Take this down Sis,’ reported Hot New HipHop, and it appears as if the 28-year-old has taken his advice.

Advert

Responding to a tweet by someone accusing the rapper of putting a bounty on the man’s head, Cardi wrote on Twitter today, January 28:

I’m not putting a bounty just want some info… and if I did this man put a gun on somebody’s head rob them, and kept them hostage [sic]!

A concerned fan then asked if she was safe, to which the WAP singer replied with, ‘Yes it wasn’t to me.’

Advert

This isn’t the first time Cardi has offered cash rewards for information. Back in October she offered another $10,000 reward for information concerning an acid attack in the Dominican Republic.

19-year-old Yocairi Amarante Rodríguez had finished her shift at work when two people on a motorbike threw acid on her, which ended up burning 40% of the teenager’s body.

Cardi shared a video on Instagram of her holding a Barbie doll and speaking in Spanish about the incident. She captioned the video [translated from Spanish], ‘People from the Dominican Republic. I am going to offer ten thousand dollars to whoever finds the person who has done such great damage to that girl.’

Advert

It’s since been reported that the 19-year-old’s ex-boyfriend paid for the acid attack. He, along with two others, were taken into custody and are facing up to 30 years in prison, according to Diario Libre.

It’s unknown if Cardi actually paid the £10,000 to anyone.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Robinhood Blocks Users Trading GameStop Stocks And Other Reddit Picks
News

Robinhood Blocks Users Trading GameStop Stocks And Other Reddit Picks

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

GameStop Shorts Explained: How Reddit Is Bankrupting Wall Street
News

GameStop Shorts Explained: How Reddit Is Bankrupting Wall Street

The White House Is ‘Monitoring’ The GameStop Situation As Reddit Pushes Stock Even Higher
News

The White House Is ‘Monitoring’ The GameStop Situation As Reddit Pushes Stock Even Higher

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Cardi B, Music, Social Media, Twitter

Credits

Hot New HipHop

  1. Hot New HipHop

    Cardi B Offers $10K Reward To Find Alleged Robbery Suspect: Report

 