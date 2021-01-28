Cardi B Defends Offering $10,000 Reward For Alleged Robber After Backlash

iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B has defended her offer of a $10,000 reward offer after asking people to help her identify a man.

The Bodak Yellow rapper took to social media in a now-deleted post sharing a blurry photo of the individual in question, captioning it, ‘Anybody knows this man from New York? I’m looking for him…You tried it BUDDY!!! …I’m giving TEN THOUSAND For any info on this man!’

Advert 10

Cardi B/Instagram

Her army of fans then began the hunt, with someone jokingly asking if it was UFC President Dana White or podcast host Joe Rogan.

Replying to someone tweeting White’s Instagram account to her, she replied with three face-palm emojis and ‘I cant with ya’.

Fellow rapper T.I commented on the Instagram post, ‘Take this down Sis,’ reported Hot New HipHop, and it appears as if the 28-year-old has taken his advice.

Advert 10

Responding to a tweet by someone accusing the rapper of putting a bounty on the man’s head, Cardi wrote on Twitter today, January 28:

I’m not putting a bounty just want some info… and if I did this man put a gun on somebody’s head rob them, and kept them hostage [sic]!

A concerned fan then asked if she was safe, to which the WAP singer replied with, ‘Yes it wasn’t to me.’

Advert 10

This isn’t the first time Cardi has offered cash rewards for information. Back in October she offered another $10,000 reward for information concerning an acid attack in the Dominican Republic.

19-year-old Yocairi Amarante Rodríguez had finished her shift at work when two people on a motorbike threw acid on her, which ended up burning 40% of the teenager’s body.

Cardi shared a video on Instagram of her holding a Barbie doll and speaking in Spanish about the incident. She captioned the video [translated from Spanish], ‘People from the Dominican Republic. I am going to offer ten thousand dollars to whoever finds the person who has done such great damage to that girl.’

Advert 10

It’s since been reported that the 19-year-old’s ex-boyfriend paid for the acid attack. He, along with two others, were taken into custody and are facing up to 30 years in prison, according to Diario Libre.

It’s unknown if Cardi actually paid the £10,000 to anyone.

Advert 10