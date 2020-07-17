Cardi B Defends Offset Giving 2-Year-Old Daughter $9,000 Handbag iamcardib/Instagram/offsetyrn/Instagram

Cardi B has defended Offset’s decision to give their daughter Kulture a Birkin bag worth $9,000 to celebrate her second birthday.

I’m not even sure I would have been able to say the words ‘Birkin bag’ when I was two years old, let alone appreciate being given one for my birthday.

To be honest, it would have been many years before I’d have chosen a real handbag over making my own out of Playdough and flowers I ripped out of the back garden, but maybe you think differently when you have Cardi and Offset as parents.

Check out Cardi’s thoughts on the gift here:

The rapper’s defensive comments came after Offset shared a video of daughter Kulture, dressed in an adorable pink dress and fairy wings, watching as her dad unwrapped bags, boxes and tissue paper to reveal the pink designer bag.

Kulture seemed to enjoy having it on her arm for a good couple of seconds, but it didn’t take long before she plopped it back in its box.

Alongside the video, Offset wrote: ‘Late is better then never I Birkin my baby’. The idea that he gave the two-year-old her bag ‘late’ is a bit of a baffling one – I can hardly imagine the youngster was born hoping to be welcomed with a designer accessory – but I suppose only Offset can decide when to treat his daughter.

There’s no denying the gift is a nice one, but people were quick to criticise the rapper for his decision, with one person commenting: ‘she don’t want that sh*t fella! Kids want something thoughtful of them not adult cool points! What she gone put in there? Cheetos & pop tarts edges!’

Cardi, who seemed to have filmed Offset’s video, made clear she was on her husband’s side as she took to her Instagram Story to defend the gift.

She argued that famous children go to fancy places, implying they therefore need fancy accessories, saying:

I hate when a celebrity buys their kid jewellery and designer sh*t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy.’ Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid.

Cardi went on to point out that children don’t typically choose what they wear outside anyway, saying if they did ‘they’d be outside in diapers’.

She continued:

If I was looking like a bad b*tch, expensive b*tch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, you all would be talking sh*t. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.

It’s unclear how much Cardi and Offset spent on their daughter’s birthday, though the celebrations appeared to also include a big party, with Cardi sharing a picture of the family stood in front of a wall of balloons and a huge sign bearing Kulture’s name.

Considering the Birkin bag alone retails starting at $9,000 (£7,160), I’m sure I’m not the only one who can’t wait to see what Kulture gets for her sweet 16.