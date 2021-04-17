unilad
Cardi B Deletes Tweet Saying ‘We Need Cops And That’s Facts’ After Backlash Online

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Apr 2021 10:47
Cardi B Deletes Tweet Saying 'We Need Cops And That's Facts' After Backlash OnlinePA Images

Cardi B has come under fire for seemingly defending the police in a controversial now-deleted tweet.

The rapper had responded to a post that simply said ‘defund the police’, saying that it was ‘bullsh*t’ to her and insisting that ‘we need cops’.

She went on to allude that issues around the police brutality disproportionately suffered by Black people in the United States would be solved if police faced the same repercussions as civilians.

Cardi B Deletes Tweet Saying 'We Need Cops And That's Facts' After Backlash Onlineiamcardib/Twitter

‘That’s bullsh*t to me. We need cops and that’s facts we just need strict laws for cops. If you shot somebody just like civilians you will go to jail that same day, get charge, wait for bond and go to trial,’ she tweeted. ‘That will make you think twice about shooting anyone.’

However, Cardi has since removed the post after facing backlash from fans for seemingly supporting the police, despite previously having spoken out against them.

‘Cardi, defund the police does NOT mean ABOLISH the police,’ one fan responded. ‘It means reallocating all the money from the police to local municipalities; to social workers, housing, education, employment, mental health care and youth services. Stop sending military weapons used in war to police.’

Cardi B Deletes Tweet Saying 'We Need Cops And That's Facts' After Backlash Onlinefentymiletti/Twitter

Another wrote, ‘Cardi B thinks she is so slick her ass used to say defund the police until she got called out for saying that and she walks with bodyguards.’

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the rapper had spoken out about police brutality just days ago, on April 15, following the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

‘That video of that 13-year-old falling on his ass after getting shot by a cop is so sick, sad and disgusting. I’m so tired of police brutality and entitlement. We are sooo tired of it. When will it end? Like this sh*t is becoming too much. It’s truly traumatising,’ she wrote.

Cardi B Deletes Tweet Saying 'We Need Cops And That's Facts' After Backlash Onlineiamcardib/Twitter

In the past, Cardi has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter on a number of occasions, as well as her support for Bernie Sanders.

