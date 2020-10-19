Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Calling Out Fans For Harassing Offset PA Images

Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account after reminding fans that life ‘ain’t Disney’ following backlash for her decision to stay married to her husband, Offset.

The WAP rapper filed for divorce from Offset on September 15, when she cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split. At the time, Cardi said there were ‘no prospects for a reconciliation’, but 27 days later it emerged that she and Offset had been getting up close and personal once again.

A number of social media users slammed the rapper for spending quality time with her husband after filing for divorce, but Cardi defended her decision and said she didn’t know why people ‘expect something different’ when she was still the ‘same b*tch ya saw on TV and on IG… doing crazy sh*t’, like she did before she was famous.

Cardi B PA

She also hit back at those making comments about Offset, with some claiming the relationship she had with her husband was ‘mentally abusive’.

After spending hours hitting back at fans for their criticisms, Cardi decided to remove herself from the situation by deleting her Twitter account.

In an Instagram Live video posted on Saturday, October 17, she implied those criticising her were immature and said she was ‘so tired’ of having to ‘continuously explain’ herself.

She commented:

A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m motherf*cking Ariana Grande or something, like I came from Disney or something. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f*cking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.

The rapper questioned why people were ‘harassing’ Offset when she’d worked things out with him, pointing out it makes ‘no f*cking sense’, and told her 77 million followers her marriage was among the least of her worries at the moment.

Cardi added:

I love my fans and I’m thankful and I’m grateful for everything you do, but some of you really be acting like I sleep with ya.

Cardi’s fans began to speculate about the rekindling of her relationship with Offset after she accidentally shared a topless picture via Instagram Live. Explaining the blunder, Cardi said she had been in bed talking to Offset when she suddenly saw the picture loading on her phone.

When fans questioned why she was with Offset in the first place, Cardi said she had started to miss him and pointed out that it’s ‘hard not to talk to your best friend’, and that it’s ‘really hard to have no d*ck.’

Cardi and Offset married in a secret ceremony in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, the following year.

