Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Fans Criticise Her For Not Making Enough Music

Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after fans complained about her releasing a doll instead of new music.

The rapper took to social media yesterday, March 5, to announce that she had designed her own doll in partnership with the brand ‘Real Women Are’.

Speaking about her decision to take on the collaboration on Instagram, Cardi spoke about her two-year-old daughter Kulture’s fondness of dolls.

‘I’m a girl’s mom and you know how crazy I go with my nieces on Christmas. Nowadays the dolls are not like Barbies. They are way more expensive,’ she said.

‘People are always going to have daughters and they are never gonna stop buying dolls, so I’m gonna sell my own,’ she told fans.

Over on Twitter, fans were not too impressed, with many complaining that they didn’t want dolls – they wanted new music.

Last night, the rapper took to her Instagram Live to set the record straight, reassuring her fans she is currently working on new music.

‘I’m working on a lot of sh*t to please people… I wanna please my fans, because y’all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can’t say, and I’m doing it for ya… and it’s like ‘you’re dropping a f*cking doll, we want an album!’ How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?,’ she said.

In the past six months, Cardi has dropped Up and WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

As per a screenshot of a tweet taken before she deactivated her account, Cardi announced she would be deleting her account because people on Twitter ‘sure know how to aggravate’ her.

A number of Cardi’s fans have rushed to her defence, calling out people for cyber-bullying the rapper.

‘Cardi B fans harassing her because she is coming out with a doll line and not new music is insane. I thought they were fans. She can’t even be happy about her new business venture,’ one person wrote.