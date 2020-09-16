Cardi B Files For Divorce From Husband Offset
Cardi B has filed for divorce from husband Offset following three years of marriage.
The rapper filed for dissolution of marriage in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Tuesday, September 15, with documents listing Cardi as the plaintiff and Offset as the defendant.
The WAP singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of her and Offset’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants the father to pay child support.
The court filing, cited by TMZ, further indicate that Cardi wants Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, to be ordered to pay her legal expenses, and that she is seeking ‘an equitable division of all marital assets’.
Reporter Adrienne Lawrence shared a screenshot of the case information on Twitter, showing a hearing has been set for early November.
Cardi makes clear that she and Offset are currently separated, and that ‘there are no prospects for a reconciliation’. Documents cite ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split, though People reports Cardi made the filing after allegedly discovering that Offset ‘had been unfaithful yet again’.
A few days before the filing, Cardi appeared to hint that there was trouble in her personal life as she shared a post to her Instagram Story that read, ‘Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.’ The caption for the quote was, ‘It’s time’.
Cardi and Offset married in a secret ceremony in 2017, though they hit a rough patch the following year after rumours of infidelity on Offset’s part.
The Bodak Yellow singer confirmed her husband had cheated in an interview with Vogue, in which she also explained why she decided to give him another chance.
At the time, she commented:
When me and my husband got into our issues – you know, he cheated and everything – and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me.
But it’s real-life sh*t… People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.
The divorce is reportedly contested. Neither Cardi nor Offset have publicly addressed the split at the time of writing.
