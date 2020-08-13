Cardi B Has Joined OnlyFans iamcardib/Instagram/Cardi B/YouTube

If music videos and social media posts don’t provide enough Cardi B content for you, then you can now subscribe to see more of the rapper on OnlyFans.

Cardi created the account following the release of her new music video WAP, which caused quite a stir thanks to the involvement of Kylie Jenner.

Though it received mixed responses, for the most part fans can’t get enough of the video, so Cardi announced she’d be sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot in an effort to help promote its release.

Check out her announcement here:

The music video for WAP, which features Megan Thee Stallion, shows the two singers making their way around a wacky mansion filled with statues of naked women as well as tigers, leopards and snakes.

Cardi promised to give fans a look into the making of the video on her OnlyFans page, looking at what happened on the day of the shoot as well as ‘the whole process’ of the run-up to the video, including Cardi trying to do a split across a chair following months of stretches.

While OnlyFans is often associated with explicit and sexual content, the rapper made clear that she wouldn’t be showing her ‘titties, pussy or ass’, but that she would be sharing ‘personal stuff’ for ‘only [her] and [her] fans’ through the site.

She commented:

I want to know what my fans would like to see there… just straight up real-life content sh*t. You guys have been mad nosy when it comes to my life [and] I’mma be addressing certain sh*t on there. Everything you wanna f*cking know, ask the question and it will be a topic on my OnlyFans.

Cardi later announced that a subscription to her page would cost $4.99 (£3.80) to ensure her fans could afford the content as well as her merchandise.

On Twitter, she wrote:

Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99. Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week.

Alongside her initial announcement, Cardi promised to share ‘day to day content’, and she took to Twitter yesterday to ask ‘how the f*ck’ she could go live through OnlyFans.

The behind-the-scenes content offered on the site may encourage more people to watch the WAP music video, in turn helping the song rise up the charts.

Though WAP hasn’t received an official chart listing for the week yet, its success on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music suggest it will place well.