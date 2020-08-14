Cardi B Hits Back At Carole Baskin About Using Big Cats In WAP Video
Cardi B has responded to Carole Baskin’s criticism for using big cats in her and Megan Thee Stallion’s controversial WAP music video.
In an unlikely war of words, the almost-whacked-by-Joe-Exotic and Netflix sensation Carole Baskin, spoke out about how the singer’s use of exotic cats for the WAP video might ‘glamorise the idea of rich people having tigers as pets’.
‘My guess is that most people won’t even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid,’ Baskin wrote.
In a damning statement to Billboard, Baskin added:
I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen.
That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn’t happen in the wild.
Despite the video including a cheetah that was superimposed into a shot, the Netflix icon accused the rapper of obtaining the cats from ‘big cat pimps’, which prompted Cardi B to respond during an interview with i-D where she was typically scathing.
‘I’m not going to engage with Carole Baskin on that,’ Cardi declared.
‘Like, that’s just ridiculous, you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband,’ she added.
Yikes.
What the I Like It singer is referring to, in case you’ve not yet seen Netflix’s outrageous Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is that Carole’s former husband Lewis disappeared one day in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002. The conspiracy theorists reckon she fed him to her tigers, but obviously there’s no evidence to suggest this happened.
It’s certainly one of the stranger celeb feuds we’ve seen, but it’s 2020, so we’re ruling absolutely nothing out.
Topics: Celebrity, Cardi B, Carole Baskin, Music, Tiger King, WAP