Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce With Right To Refile If She Wishes PA Images/iamcardib/Instagram

It’s no new information that Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been quite the rollercoaster, and the Bodak Yellow rapper has now officially called off their divorce.

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of three years on September 16 and was seeking legal custody of their two-year-old daughter, Kulture. The pair secretly married in September 2017.

Advert 10

Despite claiming there were no grounds for reconciliation, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, changed her mind just 27 days later.

Cardi B PA Images

The WAP singer said in an Instagram video that she had began to miss her estranged husband as well as finding it ‘really hard to have no d*ck’.

She then received backlash for her decision, which she hit back at in a true Cardi B fashion.

Advert 10

A few days after responding to peoples’ comments on her reconciliation with her husband, Cardi ending up deleting her Twitter due to the ongoing criticism and Offset being harassed. Understandably, she said she was ‘so tired’ of having to ‘continuously explain’ herself.

PA Images

Now, Cardi has legally called off their divorce. Despite it seeming that both Cardi and Offset – real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus – are currently going well, according to TMZ the 28-year-old dismissed the divorce ‘without prejudice’, meaning she has the right to refile for divorce at a later date if she wants to.

As of today, November 2, a judge is reportedly still to sign off on the dismissal.

Advert 10