Cardi B Reacts To Joe Exotic’s Plea For Her To Help Him Get Out Of Prison

Cardi B was called upon by Tiger King star Joe Exotic to help get him out of jail, and she has since responded to his plea.

The man who, to give him his dues, made the start of the pandemic more bearable by giving us a binge-worthy series to sink our teeth into, has called on the help of an ally, in the form of rapper and singer, Cardi B.

Cardi B has previously spoken out about the seven-part docuseries, taking to Twitter to even suggest that she was about to go and start fundraising to get Exotic out of jail.

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, may be known for his rogue behaviour, but his letter to Cardi B is really wild. In it, he references the ‘truth’ that the rapper will supposedly see, when she watches the upcoming Tiger King 2.

Exotic was convicted of attempted murder-for-hire in 2020 and was subsequently sentenced to 22 years in federal prison. Following the release of the hit documentary onto Netflix, Exotic claimed he had fallen victim to malicious prosecution and discrimination, and launched a lawsuit from prison. He also accused Judge Scott Palk of being homophobic.

In summer, a judge vacated Exotic’s sentence, however he will remain in prison until his resentencing, The Mirror reports.

In his latest attempt to flee the confines of his cell, the caged Tiger King has written a note to Cardi B, asking her to ‘rally everyone together’.

Exotic stated:

To, Cardi ‘B’, When you see the truth in Tiger King 2 I need you to rally everyone together to be my voice of freedom! Be my hero girl. Love, Joe Exotic.

However, Cardi B may have given the 58-year-old false hope.

While she may have been a fan of the show, getting dragged into it in the depths of self-isolation like the rest of us, she has now gotten a bit more than she bargained for.

The star took to Twitter to respond to a post shared to Exotic’s alleged account, questioning: ‘Wait is this the real tiger king?’

John M. Phillips, who claimed to represent Joe, responded to the rapper’s tweet, stating that the former animal keeper had ‘heard about [Cardi B’s] message from prison’. ‘I would love to put you two together on a phone call next week,’ he said.

When Netflix announced that the ‘madness and mayhem’ was returning, they also said the first series had attracted ’64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere’ and was a ‘global hit’.

Nevertheless, it reported the first season ‘only scratched the surface’ of the story.

Tiger King 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on November 17, and will focus on people from the first series, looking deeper into their lives.