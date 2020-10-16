Cardi B Responds To Backlash For Calling Off Divorce To Offset iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B has hit back at criticism she received online after deciding to stay married to her husband, Offset.

The outspoken WAP singer has spent the past 24 hours defending herself on social media, after yesterday, October 15, revealing that she intended to remain married to Offset, despite filing for divorce just four weeks ago.

Taking to Twitter to voice her anger at the comments people were sharing about her rocky relationship with the rapper, she did not hold back when quoting a number of fans who were telling her she could do better and deserved more than what her husband could give her, after he has been accused of a string of affairs.

She also shared some videos expressing her views on the matter. Check out what she had to say below:

Captioned ‘Literally’, in one video she spoke candidly about needing sex and again mocked people for saying ‘Cardi you’re in a mentally abusive relationship, oh my gosh, we gotta save you.’

In another video, using a Snapchat filter, there was a sarcastic clap back to everyone that had slammed her choice to stick with her husband, reiterating how sorry she was, in a clip designed to mock people interfering in her business.

So far, the videos have had almost 20,000 retweets and some 1.2 million views.

Cardi has also been sharing opinions of fans and various retweets of support for her situation, before sending out some tweets of her own as a means of contextualising her thoughts and feelings.

‘Imma make this very clear,’ she began a tweet. ‘Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B. Same b*tch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin sh*t and doing crazy sh*t. Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don’t know why ya expect something different now. This ain’t Disney. [sic]’

Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017, after TMZ revealed the pair had secretly married in her bedroom in September that year. The couple had a daughter together, named Kulture Kiari Cephus, the following year, but in December 2018 Cardi announced to the world the pair had split up, though she rekindled their relationship shortly after.

Offset, one third of hip hop trio Migos, treated his wife to a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her 28th birthday last week, and bought their two-year-old daughter an $8,000 designer car seat.