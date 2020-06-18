Cardi B Responds To Body Shamers Over Photo Of Her Shopping In Target
Cardi B has spoken out against body shamers who accused her of Photoshopping pictures and videos of herself before uploading them.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, 27-year-old Cardi could be seen looking confident and stylish in a baby blue Louis Vuitton bikini as she took her haters down a peg or two.
In the video, captioned ‘Leave my rolls alone’, Cardi clapped back at those who had bodyshamed her after photographs emerged of her shopping at Target. The Bodak Yellow rapper has claimed that these photos were edited to make her ‘look like a square’.
You can check out Cardi’s vid for yourself below:
Addressing those who had tried to insult her, Cardi said:
I have to do this video because I’m seeing that y’all putting this edited Target picture of me looking like a mother f*cking square.
Yesterday, I posted a picture too spicy and that haters claimed that I was Photoshopping it, so now I gotta show y’all this mother f*cking body.
She continued:
I know you b*tches ain’t talking when you shaped like seals and I know you ain’t talking ya’ll got sisters with bison backs and your mothers is shaped like walruses… I know you ain’t body shaming me!
I know I gained a little weight, I’m actually holding it in ‘cos I ate breakfast, lunch and I ate some ice cream.
Cardi concluded her vid with the boast, ‘It doesn’t matter though. A b*tch got lipo money. I got lipo money.’
Making herself crystal clear, Cardi later wrote the following message to those who thought they could body shame her:
Like y’all think I’m editing it, just ask me for a f*cking video. It’s simple. I got a little fat.
I gained a little weight, you know what I’m saying? It’s all good. Can ask me for a video, I’ll show ya.
Cardi has previously opened up about the issue of body confidence after giving birth, making the following remarks to Entertainment Tonight last year:
I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy’.
It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.
Following her recent vid, Cardi received plenty of praise in the comment section, including from the rapper – and father of Cardi’s daughter, Kulture – Offset, who approvingly wrote, ‘Full meal.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsCardi B/Instagram and 1 other
Cardi B/Instagram
Entertainment Tonight
Cardi B Shuts Down Body-Shamers Who Say She's Editing Her Photos