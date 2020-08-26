Cardi B Says Melania Trump Gives Off 'WAP Vibes' iamcardib/Instagram/PA Horner

Cardi B said Melania Trump gives off ‘wet ass p*ssy vibes’ as she hit back at a Republican who criticised her online.

Cardi has had a lot to celebrate recently, what with her new song WAP holding on to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks running, and her album Invasion of Privacy becoming the longest-charting album by a female rapper in the history of the Billboard 200.

In spite of her successes, there are some people out there who just refuse to let her live her life, like former Republican congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine.

Lorraine took to Twitter in the early hours of this morning, August 26, to express an opinion that no one asked for. It was as follows: ‘America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.’

Obviously this is a pretty baseless opinion, and I’m sure many of Cardi’s fans would argue the opposite, but as Lorraine felt the need to share her thoughts Cardi decided to respond by saying Melania had some ‘WAP’ experiences of her own.

Referring to a time when Melania was a model who participated in sexually explicit photo shoots, Cardi wrote:

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?

The rapper then followed up with a picture to back up her argument, posting a nude photo of Melania which Cardi censored with peacock emojis.

She wrote:

This pic giving me ”yea you f*ckin wit some wet ass p*ssy” vibes… just sayin

Rather than attempt to defend Melania, Lorraine responded by lashing out further at Cardi with a list of claims about her, while also managing to criticise Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the process.

Lorraine wrote:

Cardi B: -drugged & robbed men during her time as a “stripper”. -raps songs about her genitalia, corrupting our youth. -her husband cheated on her and she told the youth of America that it’s okay to stay with a cheating man. …and Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign with her!

In spite of her efforts to attack Cardi, the singer’s fans stayed true and flooded Lorraine’s tweet with comments of support.

One person wrote:

I think she is a woman embracing her sexuality and they bothers a lot of religious people who are deeply engrained with the idea that women shouldn’t be sexual beings.

Considering Cardi B is at the height of her success, I’m sure she won’t take Lorraine’s comments to heart. She definitely has more important things to focus on, like maintaining the number one spot while facing competition from a new Drake single.