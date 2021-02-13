Cardi B Says Men Should Be Given Grass For Valentine’s Day

iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B says men should be given less expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day – i.e., if he gives her flowers, he should be given grass.

Tomorrow, February 14, couples all around the world will give each other cards and gifts to mark Valentine’s Day. Some people will go big, others will go smaller. But whether it’s jewellery or a box of chocolates, it’s the gesture that counts.

However, the WAP rapper stirred up debate with a recent tweet concerning a supposedly unwritten rule of the big day: guys get less expensive presents than the girls.

She wrote, ‘Yes! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift. Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.’

Immediately, people questioned the tweet. One user wrote, ‘So if a man buys a girl a new Mercedes, what gift should he expect?’ Another asked, ‘What if the man buys you that grass?’ A third wrote, ‘Can I smoke the grass tho?? Might be worth.’

Another user argued, ‘Valentine’s Day is for women!!! -Ladies, make him feel special another day another time. Also, match his effort when you do decide to show love.’

However, another replied, ‘Valentine’s Day is about and for couples. It isn’t about men. It isn’t about women. One side shouldn’t be less/more appreciated than the other. It’s about couples in love giving back to each other.’

Some people, mainly men, flocked to point out her buying Offset a Lamborghini, which she addressed in a later tweet, saying, ‘But remember… I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, thousands of dollars in Birkins, soo much jewelry, a Lambo truck and rolls Royce truck.. so we even in gifts.’

In a further tweet, she wrote, ‘So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$. It’s fair… now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b*tch.’