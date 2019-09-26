Cardi B Says Photographer ‘Pulled His Dick Out’ On Mag Shoot

PA Images

Cardi B has said she ‘will never forget’ the moment she was sexually harassed during a magazine shoot.

The rapper told her story while filming an episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop with host Angie Martinez, whose new WE TV series focuses on in-depth interviews with hip-hop artists including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled.

Martinez interviewed Cardi the day after this year’s Grammys, when the artist took home the award for Best Rap Album.

Watch the trailer for Untold Stories of Hip Hop below:

Though the 26-year-old didn’t say when the harassment took place, she recalled how she went to the magazine shoot and noticed the photographer ‘trying to get close’ to her.

He allegedly appeared to try and blackmail her as he said ‘yeah, you want to get into this magazine?’ before ‘pull[ing] his dick out’.

Speaking to Martinez, Cardi commented:

I was so f*cking mad.

PA Images

The rapper said she abruptly left the magazine shoot as a result of the photographer’s inappropriate behaviour, and although she informed the magazine owner of the situation they reportedly didn’t take any action.

She continued:

You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner, and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’

Listen to Cardi tell her story here:

According to Billboard, the 26-year-old has become more outspoken about the #MeToo movement in the hip-hop world recently as she believes it to be a segment of the music industry which hasn’t yet been impacted by women’s stories.

Cardi went on to emphasise that what happened to her with the photographer wasn’t an uncommon occurrence, saying:

When I see the #MeToo movement, there’s girls from the ‘hood, I know they went through the same type of treatment. They make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing. It happens really every day.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan last year, the rapper argued stories of sexual harassment are largely ignored when they involve women whose sexuality is at the forefront of their commercial appeal.

At the time, she explained:

A lot of video vixens have spoke about this, and nobody gives a f*ck. When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’

After recalling her experience of harassment to Martinez, the host asked if Cardi, as a now-well known figure, still experiences harassment.

The rapper confidently admitted she’d call out anyone who attempted anything inappropriate, saying:

Oh hell no. I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram.

After interviewing Cardi, Martinez described her as having a ‘really impressive’ work ethic, adding ‘she really works hard. I’ve seen people go hard but she goes super hard.’

Untold Stories Of Hip Hop is premiering tonight, September 26, on WE TV.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.