Cardi B Says Plastic Surgery Made Her Feel ‘Vindicated’ After Being Bullied For Years

iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B has revealed she feels ‘vindicated’ after plastic surgery gave her the confidence to overcome her childhood insecurities.

In a recent conversation with fellow songstress Mariah Carey, Cardi recalled being bullied in her younger years growing in the Bronx.

‘Well, I’m from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an ass, so young boys would be like, ‘Look at your flat ass. You ain’t got no titties’,’ she explained.

PA Images

The pair got candid about their personal lives and rise to fame in the latest issue of Interview Magazine.

Cardi said that when she turned 18 and became a dancer, she was able to save enough money to start changing the parts of her body that she had once felt insecure about.

‘I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone.’

By age 20, she had decided to enhance her butt after finding herself rejected from certain jobs.

PA Images

‘I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done.’

When asked by Carey if it felt good to have proved her critics wrong given the rapper’s success, Cardi replied, ‘When I felt super confident. I feel so vindicated.’

She went on to say that having the ability to change parts of her appearance has done wonders in building her confidence.

‘When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair. So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true,’ she added.