Cardi B Shares What Her Natural Hair Looks Like Underneath Wigs

Rapper Cardi B has shared what her natural hair looks like – and it’s nothing like in her music videos.

Cardi B is known for her array of hairstyles and use of colour, and while her natural hair is just as amazing, it’s totally different.

In the video captioned ‘Boutta wash [sic]’ that she shared on Twitter, you see her flexing a huge afro, channelling her inner Diana Ross.

Cardi B Shares What Her Real Hair Looks Like Underneath Wigs iamcardib/Twitter

Cardi says in the clip, ‘Look at my hair. This is deadass my real f*cking hair,’ followed by her saying that she’s proud of herself.

The 27-year-old also shared a picture of her from four years ago with an equally-as-fabulous afro blowout.

Many of the singer’s fans responded to the picture saying how much they loved her natural look.

One person said, ‘beautiful!!! we’d love more looks with your natural hair’, and another fan agreed saying, ‘That natural hair is so beautiful @iamcardib pls show it off more often’.

Another celebrity known for their extravagant hair is Kylie Jenner, who also recently showed what her hair looks like naturally. She and Cardi B are both known for having long, sleek, black hair.

While Kylie Jenner doesn’t have an afro like Cardi, her natural hair is also pretty different.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Story to give her followers an insight into a pamper day, where her extensions had been removed to leave only her real, chin-length hair behind.

Kylie’s hair was wet in the video, though she was evidently in the middle of another touch-up as hints of blonde highlights could still be seen running through her short, light-brown hair, which had been parted straight down the middle.

She included the caption:

Roots almost there.

Kylie Jenner hair Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The 21-year-old recently debuted a lighter look, compared to her usual jet black locks or colourful wigs.

Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise at her real hair, with one person pointing out whoever does Kylie’s extensions is very talented.

They wrote:

Damn Kylie Jenner has like no hair lol the video she just posted getting her hair done is like to her chin whoever is doing her extensions knows what they’re doing.

Both of the stars’ hair stylists deserve some of kind of award, because both Cardi and Kylie’s hair always look great – be it natural or not.