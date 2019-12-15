Cardi B Slammed For Giving Offset $500,000 Cash For His 28th Birthday

PA Images/Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B has received backlash after surprising husband Offset with half a million dollars in cash for his 28th birthday.

The I Like It rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shared a video of the moment she presented Offset with the excessive gift on Instagram yesterday, December 14 – the day her husband turned 28.

Cardi, who filmed the video, could be heard listing everything Offset already has before asking: ‘What else can I give somebody who got [sic] everything?’

Take a look at her revelation here:

The pair were surrounded by friends as Cardi pointed out her husband had ‘every car’, ‘every jewellery’ and ‘every shoe’, so to mark the occasion she decided to gift him with ‘the fridge!’

Offset looked slightly confused until the fridge was opened to reveal wads of cash, which totalled $500,000.

The birthday boy, who was sporting a hefty amount of glittering jewellery at the time, told Cardi she didn’t have to give him the money, however the rapper insisted she had to give him something for his birthday.

She went on to give ideas for what the money could be spent on, saying:

You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewellery, you could buy me more Birkin bags. You could do whatever the hell you want.

Offset seemed delighted with the gift, as I’m sure anyone being handed half a million dollars would be, but many of Cardi’s followers criticised the offering and pointed out that amount of money could have been put to much better use.

One person responded:

Imagine how many starving children or homeless people you could help with that money.i love you cardi but you showing out here and i feel bad for people who have nothing .

Another commented:

There are poor people in the world that can’t even afford to put food in their fridge and here you go with money in yours. How disrespectful to those who can’t afford to eat. SMH.. What a disgrace!

Cardi and Offset continued the birthday celebrations with a party in Los Angeles, where it was made clear they don’t consider throwing cash around to be a big deal.

The Bodak Yellow rapper showed off her wealth at the event as she tossed wads of dollar bills into the crowd. The pair are thought to have made it rain with $50,000-$100,000 worth of singles.

Cardi’s obviously more than happy to flash the cash, though after handing her husband half a million dollars she pointed out he wouldn’t be getting anything for Christmas.

He better make that $500,000 last.

