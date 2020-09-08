Cardi B Slams People Photoshopping Her Photos Just To Go Viral Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B has accused people of trying to ‘bash her’, after she spotted an image of herself online that had been altered in an unflattering way.

The WAP singer was papped in Target buying thousands of dollars’ worth of things for children in need, while wearing a cropped hoodie and sweat pants a few months ago.

However, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Cardi said the image had been photoshopped and used in the press in an attempt to make her feel bad about herself.

‘It’s the fact that people try to photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose… and the fact this a paparazzi picture from months ago,’ she wrote in the now-deleted post, as per MailOnline.

‘That’s why I pray every day and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down from making rumors about me to now photoshopping me trying to make me go viral with a photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago [sic].’

Cardi added, ‘Like when was the last time I had a nose ring? And why the duck ya make me look like a middle eastern boy [sic]?’

The rapper posted a picture of the original pap shot against the edited one, telling her followers that people tried to bring her down but she ‘still came out on top’.

‘The sad sh*t is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN,’ she claimed. ‘Did you get the reaction from me that you wanted? Are ya happy now?’

The mum-of-one concluded that her haters would be ‘real mad’ in the next few months, because her next project is going to ‘make a sick soul nauseous’.

If her next project is anything like her most recent release WAP, she’s certainly not wrong. The sex-positive song featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and has also been given a RIAA-certified Gold.

Meanwhile, the raunchy music video – which was directed by Colin Tilley and features Kylie Jenner – broke YouTube records, as the biggest-ever debut week for an all-female hip-hop collaboration after bagging 173 million views.