Cardi B Slams People Photoshopping Her Photos Just To Go Viral
Cardi B has accused people of trying to ‘bash her’, after she spotted an image of herself online that had been altered in an unflattering way.
The WAP singer was papped in Target buying thousands of dollars’ worth of things for children in need, while wearing a cropped hoodie and sweat pants a few months ago.
However, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Cardi said the image had been photoshopped and used in the press in an attempt to make her feel bad about herself.
‘It’s the fact that people try to photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose… and the fact this a paparazzi picture from months ago,’ she wrote in the now-deleted post, as per MailOnline.
‘That’s why I pray every day and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down from making rumors about me to now photoshopping me trying to make me go viral with a photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago [sic].’
Cardi added, ‘Like when was the last time I had a nose ring? And why the duck ya make me look like a middle eastern boy [sic]?’
The rapper posted a picture of the original pap shot against the edited one, telling her followers that people tried to bring her down but she ‘still came out on top’.
‘The sad sh*t is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN,’ she claimed. ‘Did you get the reaction from me that you wanted? Are ya happy now?’
The mum-of-one concluded that her haters would be ‘real mad’ in the next few months, because her next project is going to ‘make a sick soul nauseous’.
If her next project is anything like her most recent release WAP, she’s certainly not wrong. The sex-positive song featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and has also been given a RIAA-certified Gold.
Meanwhile, the raunchy music video – which was directed by Colin Tilley and features Kylie Jenner – broke YouTube records, as the biggest-ever debut week for an all-female hip-hop collaboration after bagging 173 million views.
By DEIRDRE SIMONDS FOR DAILYMAIL.COM PUBLISHED: 19:40, 6 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:06, 6 September 2020 In a since-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: 'It's the fact that people try to photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose….and the fact this a paparazzi picture from months ago.' To prove what her unedited body actually looked like at the time, the 27-year-old WAP hitmaker shared a screenshot from Dailymail.com from December. 'That's why I pray everyday and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down from making rumors about me to now photoshopping me tryin to make me go viral with a photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago,' she fired to her 75 million Instagram followers. She asked: 'Like when was the last time I had nose ring? And why the duck ya make me look like a middle eastern boy?' She continued her rant, under a side-by-side snap of the original and altered paparazzi photo, by writing that despite people trying to bring her 'down', she 'still came on top.' 'The sad sh*t is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN,' the mother-of-one concluded. In another deleted post, she questioned if people photoshopping her made them laugh or 'feel better.' 'Did you get the reaction from me that you wanted? Are ya happy now?' she wrote, before writing that her haters are going to be 'REAL MAD' in the 'next months.' The Grammy-winning rapper teased that her upcoming project is going to 'make a sick soul nauseous.' She recently made history when her critically-acclaimed sex-positive song WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The raunchy track, produced by Ayo & Keyz, marked the Bronx-born beauty's fourth No. 1 hit and the 25-year-old Texan's second No. 1 hit. WAP - short for Wet-A** P***y - has also been RIAA certified gold, despite heavily sampling Frank Ski's 1993 Baltimore club single Wh***s in This House. Cardi's music video directed by Colin Tilley has also shattered YouTube records earning the biggest ever debut week for an all-female hip-hop collaboration, which has amassed 173 million views. The comments below have not been moderated. Women should stand against her after that WAP video. She is a disgusting wild animal. Shame on you Cardi pig! 