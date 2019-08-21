Cardi B Tells New York Police To Suck A Fart And Suffocate On It

iamcardib/Instagram

After shutting down her friend’s back-to-school event, Cardi B took aim at the NYPD in a profanity-laced video.

The pop star’s video on Instagram – which has now been deleted – explained that her friend Star Brim was hosting a giveaway in Brooklyn, when the New York Police Department allegedly phoned the school’s principal and advised it be shut down.

She caps off the video saying she finds it ‘so fucked up’ and tells the NYPD: ‘Fuck you, motherfucking suck a fart and suffocate on it. Fuck you.’

Cardi B explained her grievance:

So my home girl Star, she was having a giveaway in Brooklyn… and unfortunately it got shut down because the NYPD called the school principal of the location that was having the giveaway an practically scared off the principal and shit, and now this shit got shut down. I find this shit so fucked up from the NYPD because, like, this is really for the kids, [Star] was really [paying out of her own pocket] just to help the community. It was for the kids to have a fun positive day, and to benefit the parents with school supplies.

The 26-year-old Hustlers actror has an open felony assault case in Queens dating back to an alleged attack on a bartender at a strip club. She pleaded not guilty in the case and rejected a plea deal.

Prosecutors claim she plotted the attack after thinking the victim was having an affair with her husband, Offset.

The NYPD have not commented on the allegations from the pop star.

Cardi B is no stranger to online rants. In July she called out President Donald Trump in a fiery video, insisting that police brutality won’t end until he’s out of office.

Speaking about her views on the mentality of the police, Cardi B said:

You know when a kid is bad, right, and they keep getting away with something so they keep on doing it. Cops are going to keep doing it, ‘Oh, I could get away with killing a black man? I could get away with beating the shit out of them? We’re going to keep doing it. The last guy got away with it, so why not me?’

