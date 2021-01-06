Cardi B Tells WWE's Vince McMahon 'Count Your F*cking Days' After Suggestive Skit PA Images/WWE

Normally, getting a name drop on WWE would be a pretty big deal for a wrestling fan, but it seems like Cardi B isn’t satisfied with just a passing reference on the show.

The rapper was mentioned alongside a few other female celebs on the Legends Night edition of Raw on Monday (Jan 4), after Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson tricked Angel Garza into a trap with The Boogeyman by saying that she had invited Cardi, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande backstage.

And while Cardi herself wasn’t watching the show, her fans were quick to let her know of her involvement, tagging her in clips of the shout-out on social media.

Shortly after the episode, Cardi posted to Twitter, asking fans, ‘Wait what’s going on? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff?’

After seeing the clip, she had a lighthearted warning for WWE owner Vince McMahon, letting him know she had bigger plans for how she was going to make her introduction to the show.

She tweeted:

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS !!!!

It seems like Cardi’s love of WWE came as a surprise to many of her fans, with the rapper sharing that, although she hasn’t tuned in to Raw in a while, she used to watch the show when she was growing up.

Replying to a fan who asked her if she was a fan of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Cardi said:

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on… I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on !

Cardi B’s Viral ‘Coronavirus’ Video Is Now A Song Raising Money For Shelters And Food Banks PA Images

Her WWE fandom caught the attention of a number of the wrestlers on the show, including former Women’s Champion Melina, who retweeted Cardi’s post saying, ‘As if I didn’t already love this woman enough and then I see this.’

Cardi replied ‘Wow what a great night for me! I remember your first debut with the two dudes you used to be with! Just wow!’

The rapper also mentioned her support for a few other female WWE superstars, including ‘sexy wrestler‘ Carmella, Trish Status and reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion and The Mandalorian star Sasha Banks. So who knows, maybe we’ll see Cardi B forming a WWE women’s supergroup in the ring in the near future.