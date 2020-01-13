Cardi B Wants To Go Back To School And Then Run For Congress
Rapper Cardi B has become the most recent celebrity to publicly comment on American politics, even going so far as to say she wants to become a politician herself.
The Bodak Yellow singer took to Twitter to hint how she wants to go back to school so she’d be able to be part of Congress.
Yesterday, January 12, Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – expressed her love for government despite not agreeing with it.
In the series of tweets, the 27-year-old rapper said:
I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic]
Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. [sic]
I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . [sic]
Hours later, she got more specific with her aspirations, saying she believes she could successfully run for Congress.
She further tweeted:
I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . [sic]
This isn’t the first time Cardi has spoken about her interest in politics. Back in August 2019 the rapper spoke to congressman Bernie Sanders and asked him questions both she and her 57 million followers wanted answers to.
The pair discussed topics such as police brutality, what’s being done to help immigrants and student debt.
In the interview, Cardi B said:
You know what I’m trying to do is – I’m trying to advocate the youth in my community because I feel like there’s a serious problem right now in America.
We have this bully as a president and the only way to take him out is by somebody winning.
Sanders agreed with Cardi by saying they need to get rid of Donald Trump, and even went as far as calling him an ‘overt racist’.
Following Cardi’s tweets, many of her fans have offered their support, encouraging the rapper to pursue her dream of being elected to Congress.
Some eager fans went as far as designing her campaign posters:
The 2020 presidential election isn’t until November 2020, meaning that while the world has to endure another 10 months of Donald Trump, it could give the award-winning rapper time to get her campaign together…
#CardiForPresident
