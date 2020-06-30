Carl Reiner, Star Of Ocean's Eleven And Toy Story 4, Dies Aged 98 Warner Bros.

Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.

Advert

The TV star famed for creating the Dick Van Dyke Show is reported to have died in his Beverly Hills home on Monday, June 29, surrounded by his family and friends.

At this stage, the details of his death have not emerged.

Carl Reiner, Star Of Ocean's Eleven And Toy Story 4, Dies Aged 98 PA Images

Reiner had an incredibly successful career in Hollywood, as a comedian, producer, director and actor, too. He bagged nine Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award and The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour.

Advert

While he had more than 400 credits under his belt, he was most known for creating the Dick Van Dyke Show, forming a comedy duo with Mel Brookes, and working on the Ocean’s franchise.

Younger fans will know him form voicing Santa in Merry Madagascar and Penguins of Madagascar, and most recently in Toy Story 4.

Carl Reiner, Star Of Ocean's Eleven And Toy Story 4, Dies Aged 98 Warner Bros.

Reiner was married to his wife, singer Estelle Lebost, for 64 years until she died in 2008. Together they had three children, poet and author Annie Reiner, actor and director Rob Reiner, and director Lucas Reiner. They also shared six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Already, the tributes have begun pouring in on social media from fans and fellow Hollywood stars alike, who branded him ‘a comedy genius.’

New York writer Mark Harris wrote on Twitter:

RIP Carl Reiner. A comedy genius who gave us The Dick Van Dyke Show, a delightful Democratic Twitter firebrand and droll philosopher to the last day of his 98 years, and a man who clearly knew how to live right. I miss him already.

Advert

Actor and political activist Kirk Acevedo added:

He was more than just a comedy legend who made people laugh! He was a veteran who helped fight against fascism in WW2! He took a knee when most people wouldn’t! He believed Black Lives Matter!

TV critic Alan Seppinwall paid tribute to Reiner who he described as ‘an absolute giant of 20th century comedy’.

Just a day before his death, Reiner paid tribute to his good friend Noel Coward, who had sadly passed away just several days prior.

Reiner will be remembered for his art, for making people laugh and for bringing joy into so many people’s lives, for many, many years to come.

Rest in peace, Carl Reiner.