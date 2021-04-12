Carrie-Anne Moss Offered Grandma Role ‘Literally The Day After’ Her 40th Birthday

PA Images/Warner Bros.

Actor Carrie-Anne Moss says she was offered the role of a grandma ‘literally the day’ after her 40th birthday.

Moss, who is set to reprise her role as Trinity in The Matrix 4 in December, made the comments during a talk at New York’s 92nd Street Y community centre.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Moss said she was the victim of ageism in Hollywood as soon as her 40th birthday came around.

‘I had heard that at 40 everything changed. I didn’t believe in that because I don’t believe in just jumping on a thought system that I don’t really align with. But literally the day after my 40th birthday, I was reading a script that had come to me and I was talking to my manager about it. She was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, it’s not that role (you’re reading for), it’s the grandmother,’ she explained.

‘I may be exaggerating a bit, but it happened overnight,’ Moss said, adding that it was as if she went from being a girl, to a mother, to beyond a mother.

She also compared the treatment of women in Hollywood to that of men.

‘It’s a stereotypical story, working with men that are so much older and ageing. And people are enjoying the ageing of them. While I’m much younger than they are,’ she said.

Opening up about ageing in the public eye, she said the process was ‘kind of brutal’ for actors.

‘You don’t feel like you’ve aged much and suddenly you’re seeing yourself onscreen,’ she said.

‘I would look at these French and European actresses and they just had something about them that felt so confident in their own skin. I couldn’t wait to be that. I strive for that. It’s not easy being in this business. There’s a lot of external pressure,’ she added.