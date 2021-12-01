Celebrity Gogglebox Star Quits Over ‘Clever’ Comments Snub
Coronation Street actor Maureen Lipman has quit Celebrity Gogglebox after allegedly having all of her ‘clever’ comments cut from the show.
Lipman, who plays Evelyn in the ITV soap opera, appeared on the spin-off of the popular Channel 4 show alongside actor Gyles Brandreth and a host of other celebrities who were tasked with sharing their thoughts on the TV highlights of the previous week.
Both Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox are filled with short clips taken from each household, allowing viewers to hear the different opinions and jokes offered by the different viewers.
However, Lipman has accused Channel 4 of failing to include some of her best lines, so much so that she has now decided not to return to the show.
The actor discussed the possibility of appearing on future episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox during an interview on Loose Women this week, when Janet Street-Porter asked whether Lipman would be back.
Porter said: ‘I want to ask you about Gogglebox. You were wonderful. Are you not going to be on it any more?’
Lipman made reference to the controversial show Naked Attraction in her response, saying:
I’ve seen all the male tackle that I need to see for this lifetime, to be honest, I really have. I’ve run through my period of going [shocked noises], ‘Oh, get it off!’.
Gyles loves it, he absolutely loves it and we had such a good time but none of the clever things we said went into it… so no.
Lipman made clear her disapproval of the show Naked Attraction earlier this year when she walked off the Celebrity Gogglebox set after being made to watch the reality series. The dating show sees contestants judge their potential matches based on their naked bodies, which are revealed from the bottom upwards.
Speaking to the Radio Times following the incident, per The Independent, Lipman claimed the Celebrity Gogglebox producers were ‘not really interested in our opinions on what they’re giving us’.
She commented:
I’d seen Gogglebox and I thought, ‘Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?’. But it’s your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want.
They’re searching for ways to make me go, ‘Urgh!’ So I thought, ‘Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction.’
Celebrity Gogglebox has run for three series with a rolling cast of famous faces after the original series proved to be a hit among viewers.
