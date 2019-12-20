Channing Tatum And Jessie J Split After Just Over A Year Together

PA Images/Jessie J/Instagram

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have decided to go their separate ways after more than a year of dating.

The pair first confirmed their relationship towards the end of 2018, just months after Channing’s split from wife Jenna Dewan last April.

Though the Magic Mike star and Price Tag singer didn’t clog up their respective social media pages with loved-up pictures together, over the past year they expressed their affection in a number of ways.

Channing went public with the relationship status in November 2018 with a post about Jessie in which he gushed about the artist’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and she returned the love this September by performing a song which appeared to be all about her partner.

More recently, the singer left a jokey comment on Channing’s Instagram post about Magic Mike Live, writing:

I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan..

The comment was left just a few weeks ago and indicated their relationship was still ongoing but things appear to have gone south since then as they have now gone their separate ways.

The split reportedly happened ‘a few weeks ago’, according to a source cited by Us Weekly, as per E! Online.

Though the year-long relationship has only just come to an end, apparently Channing has wasted no time in getting back out there.

The Magic Mike star must be on the hunt for someone to curl up with on the fast approaching chilly winter nights because a source told RadarOnline he’s already set up a profile on a dating app.

They commented:

Channing’s new profile popped up for LA users of the app last week, it’s full of sexy photos and he’s been very active on it. Nobody can quite believe he’s moving on so quickly.

Unfortunately you’re not likely to stumble across the 39-year-old on Tinder as the dating app in question, Raya, is said to be exclusive to stars.

It’s unclear whether the alleged dating profile has been verified, but if not there’s every possibility it’s some catfish hoping to use the actor’s newfound singleness to their advantage.

The source continued:

It doesn’t look like he’s nursing a broken heart or thinking about patching things up with his ex, and it’s likely Jessie’s friends have already seen the profile as the app is so popular.

If the swift transition from Jenna to Jessie is anything to go by, it’s clear Channing isn’t afraid of a quick turnaround where his love life is involved. It will be interesting to see whether he sparks up a new relationship any time soon!

