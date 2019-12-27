Channing Tatum Is Trying Out Dating Apps After Splitting From Jessie J

PA Images

Channing Tatum has only been on the market for a few weeks after breaking up with Jessie J, but he’s already using dating apps to look for love.

The pair had been together for more than a year, but earlier this month a source with knowledge of the relationship revealed they split up ‘a few weeks ago’.

Although it’s unclear exactly when Channing and Jessie called it quits, the source’s comment suggests it must have happened around two months ago.

After months of dating, it would be easy to assume the pair would need some time to establish life as singletons before jumping back into the dating pool, but apparently that’s not the case for Channing.

I suppose everyone reacts to break-ups in their own way, and the actor appears to have taken the ‘plenty more fish in the sea’ approach because he’s cast his hook and is on the lookout for a catch. Metaphorically speaking, of course – in reality, ‘casting his hook’ means downloading a dating app.

Following the break-up, the Magic Mike star launched a profile reportedly full of ‘sexy photos’ and a source has since told E! News he’s not shy about the fact he’s looking for love.

Channing is said to be using a dating app called Raya, an exclusive program describing itself as a ‘private, membership-based community for people all over the world to connect and collaborate’.

The source revealed one of Channing’s friends recommended the app when the actor was back on the market, and the 39-year-old apparently felt like ‘he had nothing to lose by joining’.

Channing has now been on the app for ‘a few weeks’ as he searches for someone to share special moments with.

The source explained:

He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street.

Although I think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know Channing Tatum, the star has reportedly been upfront in his profile about who he is.

According to Cosmopolitan, his bio reads:

yes, I used to be a stripper.

Of course, anyone could see the actor put on a good show simply by watching Magic Mike, but it’s up to him to decide who gets a one-on-one live performance.

I’m sure there’s lots of Raya users out there who would be more than happy to be his audience!

