Channing Tatum Jokes He’s Naked In Most Of His Movies Because He Can’t Act

Channing Tatum has joked that he needs to ‘get better at acting’ so he can stop being naked in his movies.

As evidenced in films, interviews and on social media, it’s no secret that Tatum is known as an actor with an impressive body.

Attention has been drawn to his looks, muscles and general fitness in films including 21 Jump Street, Step Up and Foxcatcher, though nowhere more so than in Magic Mike, where he plays a stripper.

Tatum acknowledged this pattern in his job roles in a virtual interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, where he admitted that he would ‘not look’ like he does if he didn’t have to be ‘naked in most of [his] movies’.

He described himself as ‘someone who works out for a job’, before joking, ‘At some point, I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of [my movies].’

The actor went on to applaud those who manage to fit workouts and self-care into routines that also consist of full-time work and family duties, saying, ‘I literally get to work out as a job, and it’s still hard. I can’t imagine people who have a 9-to-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?’

Though you might expect Tatum’s workout routines would earn him a cheat day every now and again, the actor admitted that he tries not to indulge too much now that he’s older, explaining he’s started to consider food by the amount of miles he’d have to run or cycle in order to burn it off and maintain his looks.

While it’s probably nice to have muscles as impressive as Tatum’s, at least most of us don’t have to worry about maintaining a rock hard body for our career.

