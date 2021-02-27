Charlie Sheen Regrets Public ‘Meltdown’ Turning Him Into ‘A F*cking Hashtag’

PA

Charlie Sheen said he regrets trading early retirement for a ‘f*cking hashtag’ following a public mental health ‘moment’ a decade ago.

In 2011 ago, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on TV, at one point raking in $1.8 million per episode of Two And A Half Men. But, at the height of his success, he also struggled with drug addiction and allegations of domestic abuse in his personal life.

In March 2011 he was fired from the sitcom after he criticised the show’s director in an interview. During the months that followed, he made several television appearances calling himself a ‘warlock with tiger blood’ and ‘Adonis DNA’, and that he was ‘winning’.

PA

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Sheen said he doesn’t think people understand how intensely difficult that period of time was for him.

‘People have [said to] me, ‘Hey, man, that was so cool, that was so fun to watch. That was so cool to be a part of and support and all that energy and, you know, we stuck it to the man’. My thought behind that is, ‘Oh, yeah, great. I’m so glad that I traded early retirement for a f*cking hashtag,’ he said.

He said that if he could go back in time, he would have accepted his management’s pleas to go to rehab. Instead, he chose to undergo a substance abuse programme at his home, which he now describes as a ‘giant left turn’.

‘There’s a moment when [former CBS CEO] Les Moonves and his top lawyer, Bruce, were at my house and they said, ‘OK, the Warner jet is fueled up on the runway. Wheels up in an hour and going to rehab, right?”

CBS

‘In that moment, when I said, ‘Oh, damn, I finally get the Warner jet.’ That’s all I heard. But if I could go back in time to that moment, I would’ve gotten on the jet. And it was that giant left turn in that moment that led to, you know, a very unfortunate sequence of public and insane events,’ he added.

Speaking about how his drug use added to the sequence of events, Sheen said: ‘I think it was drugs or the residual effects of drugs. And it was also an ocean of stress and a volcano of disdain. It was all self-generated, you know.’

He also said he regrets demanding a rocket-high salary while working on Two And A Half Men, adding that he now knows he wasn’t being a team player.

‘There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56. And so, you know, I think the growth for me post-meltdown or melt forward or melt somewhere — however you want to label it — it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it. And it was desperately juvenile,’ he said.