Cher Calls Herself A ‘Crazy Woman’ After Making Undercover Gesture To Young Couple

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Dec 2021 13:57
Cher has described herself as a ‘crazy woman’ after she made an undercover gesture to a ‘beautiful couple’ she spotted while out and about. 

With a career spanning 50 years, acting roles in a number of films, a multitude of top 10 hits and the nickname the ‘Goddess of Pop’, I think it’s safe to say Cher is pretty well known.

Whether you know her as one half of Sonny and Cher, the grandmother in Mamma Mia 2 or the voice behind the iconic track Believe, chances are, you know her. But would you know her if she was wearing a face mask?

The coverings have become part of daily life over the last couple of years, and as not even celebrities as big as Cher can avoid them, the singer donned a mask as she headed out to the cinema this week.

Upon leaving the screening she spotted the couple she described as ‘beautiful’, describing how the man was taking the woman’s picture while she held flowers in her hands.

After admiring the scene, Cher decided to do the exact opposite of what she’d be expected to do in encounters with the public and ask the couple if she could take a picture of them together. The singer didn’t want to be included, she apparently just wanted to capture the romance flowing between the pair.

The 75-year-old later took to Twitter to share the image she’d taken, where she explained she had her mask on during the encounter so ‘they didn’t know’ who she was.

She added: ‘MAYBE Just a crazy woman.. THAT ME.’

The tweet quickly racked up thousands of likes and shares, and eventually found its way to the woman in the photo, Syndie.

Responding to Cher’s post, she wrote: ‘Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!’

Syndie explained that she wasn’t able to recognise Cher even by her voice because she ‘had a mask on, and when she asked to take our photo, she was far away from [them].’

The surprised young woman explained she and her partner ‘just came from dinner’ and were taking photos ‘by the Christmas decor’ when Cher approached, and that ‘it was dark, and she was fully covered’.

Syndie claimed she and her partner ‘kept thinking this wasn’t an average person’, but it wasn’t until their image popped up online that they realised exactly who they’d been speaking to. I’m sure that’s one celebrity encounter they won’t forget any time soon!

