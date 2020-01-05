Chester Bennington’s Widow Remarried On New Year’s Eve

Talinda Bennington/Instagram

Talinda Bennington, Chester Bennington’s widow, has reportedly remarried on their wedding anniversary.

The model is said to have tied the knot with LA County firefighter Michael Fredman on New Year’s Eve.

Her late husband, Linkin Park front man Chester died by suicide in 2017.

Talinda is believed to have married Michael at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, sources reportedly close to their family told TMZ.

The children she shares with Chester, son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila, are all believed to have been at the ceremony, along with their friends and family.

New Year’s Eve was also the anniversary of her wedding with Chester, whom she married in 2005.

Talinda announced her engagement to her new husband back in September last year on Instagram.

She told her followers:

I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein. To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love.

Captioning the post, the mum-of-three added:

Your heart expands with love. It doesn’t shrink or push out those that have already taken root. I will always love my husband, Chester. And I will keep honoring him by living MY life. A life of love and happiness. Because that’s what he would want for me.

Talinda made the headlines before Christmas when she revealed she had agreed to give 50% of Chester’s royalties to his ex-wife Samantha Bennington.

Samantha is said to have filed a claim with Talinda, who is the executor of his estate, to which Talinda agreed.

According to reports, the claims includes a share of the non-touring merchandise, publishing rights and a share of the master sound records – no mention of child support was mentioned.

Samantha married Chester in 1996 and the pair shared three children together before they divorced in 2005.

