Chet Hanks’ Former Partner Sues Him For $1 Million Over Domestic Abuse Allegations

chethanx/iamkianaparker/Instagram

Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend is suing him following domestic abuse allegations she’s made about him.

Kiana Parker has claimed that Hanks abused her while they were in a relationship, allegedly on several occasions between October 2020 and January 2021.

In light of this, Parker is now suing Hanks for $1 million in the state of Texas.

She shared a photo of herself stood outside Fort Bend County Justice Center on Instagram yesterday, April 13, with the caption, ‘This is the first step on a long road to justice. Only looking forward, no looking back.’

Parker also shared another photo on her page two weeks ago with a picture that read, ‘My life matters so I speak up. Domestic violence survivor’.

In the lawsuit, Parker details the abuse she claims to have suffered in October in New Orleans while Hanks was filming Golden Globes nominated Your Honor. Hanks starred in the hit crime thriller alongside the likes of Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Michael Stuhlbarg and Carmen Ejogo.

The lawsuit, which has been obtained by TMZ, says Hanks wasn’t happy when Parker wanted to leave their hotel room and ended up ‘grabbing her by the wrists and arms and pushing her around the room, knocking over tables’.

Reportedly the documents also detailed that Hanks threatened to kill Parker in a ‘murder-suicide’ in November.

According to TMZ, the woman said that Hanks told her that no one would believe her allegations against him because he was ‘Chet Hanks’, while she was ‘just a ghetto, Black b*tch’.

The pair later went on to make allegations about one another in the new year after a video surfaced where Hanks could be seen bleeding from his head.

In the same month this video came to light, Parker filed for a temporary restraining order against Tom Hanks‘ son.

PA

Hanks has continued to deny the allegations against him with his lawyer Marty Singer describing Parker’s recent lawsuit as a ‘shakedown’.

Singer said to TMZ, ‘We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown. The lawsuit filed by Ms Parker is in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms Parker on March 4, 2021.’

He added that he believes the video shared in January of Hanks bleeding will prove that Parker’s claims are ‘completely false, fabricated and fictional.’