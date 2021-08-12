Chet Hanks Thinks There’s More Evidence Of Aliens Than Lives Saved By Vaccines

chethanx/Instagram

Chet Hanks is at it again. Hot off a heated rant, he’s now saying there’s more evidence of UFOs than vaccines helping people.

The White Boy Summer rapper, the eldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, isn’t too keen on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. In his own words, ‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherf*cking needle!’

Advert 10

‘It’s the motherf*cking flu, get over it, okay! If you’re sick stay inside… I’m tired of wearing a motherf*cking mask,’ he added.

Loading…

In a new Instagram video, Hanks doubles down on his anti-vax stance. ‘Okay, I’m gonna keep this real simple for you guys. Real simple. Okay. Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m not going to get the vaccine… I have the right to not get that sh*t,’ he says.

It should be noted, both of his parents were hospitalised after being among the first A-list talent to catch COVID at the start of the pandemic, and they’ve spoken in support of getting vaccines. However, Hanks remains unconvinced by the benefits of getting his jabs.

Advert 10

PA Images

‘I wanted to [get the vaccine], but my immune system said, ‘it’s good.’ Okay. It doesn’t need to be tampered with it said, ‘it’s good’,’ he continues, before moving onto claims about people’s shampoo habits and aliens.

‘Okay, let’s be real. 99% of your motherf*ckers wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved but you’re willing to get some experimental government injection. Okay, there’s more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you,’ he says, before inviting aliens down to take him ‘the f*ck out of here.’

Advert 10

There has been no direct research on the authenticity of vaccine success versus UFO findings – obviously.

While he’s seen some support from fellow celebs and fans, the video has already been scathingly criticised online. ‘Chet Hanks is a perfect example of good people having a complete tool for a child… it’s incredibly sad to see him talking about UFOs being a better bet than vaccine safety,’ one wrote.

‘This is after his father had COVID? Hate to think about the family dynamics at that Thanksgiving dinner,’ another tweeted.